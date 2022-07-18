Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $23.23. 47,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,250. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

