Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Eaton Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $128.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

