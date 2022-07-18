easyJet (LON:EZJ) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.69) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 625 ($7.43).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.57) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 662.13 ($7.87).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 374.10 ($4.45) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 903.40 ($10.74). The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.81.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,832.81). Insiders acquired 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

