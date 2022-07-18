Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Shares of EAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
