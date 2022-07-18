Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) vs. GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Financial Survey

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Earthworks Entertainment and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 130.20%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group $189.27 million 2.20 $18.43 million $0.31 13.03

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group 17.48% 9.11% 4.69%

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

