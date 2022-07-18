EarnX Price Tops $0.0008 (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00041029 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
EarnX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.