e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Reaches $982,785.01

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $982,785.01 and $52.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00261797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001377 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,435 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,278 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.