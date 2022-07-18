Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after buying an additional 257,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

