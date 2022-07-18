Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.
DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Dynatrace Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Articles
