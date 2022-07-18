DuckDaoDime 1-Day Volume Tops $150,793.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00011010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $150,793.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

