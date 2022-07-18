Drops Ownership Power Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $289,985.78 and $125,578.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

