DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $719,933.50 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $719,933.50 and $13.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00531153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00256159 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

