Dow Chemical Co. DE Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dow Chemical Co. DE lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,000 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,773. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

