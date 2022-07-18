Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $45.32 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.