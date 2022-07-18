DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 8.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 8,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,541,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
DLocal Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DLocal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.