DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 8.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 8,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,541,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

DLocal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DLocal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

