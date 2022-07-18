DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,053.0 days.
DKSH Price Performance
OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. DKSH has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06.
About DKSH
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DKSH (DKSHF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.