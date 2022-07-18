DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,053.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. DKSH has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

