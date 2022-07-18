disBalancer Market Capitalization Achieves $833,325.01 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $833,325.01 and approximately $91,145.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,303 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
