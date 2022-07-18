Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $24.28. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 266,399 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

