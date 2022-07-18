Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is BetterWealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. 2,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,060. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

