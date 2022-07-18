Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

