Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €84.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NDA stock opened at €61.16 ($61.16) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.19. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €60.40 ($60.40) and a 1-year high of €116.85 ($116.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

