Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 735

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.33) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 513.13 ($6.10).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.13. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

About JD Sports Fashion

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

