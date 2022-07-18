Desjardins Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$13.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of WDOFF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 407,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,019. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

