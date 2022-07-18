Desjardins Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$2.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.23.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

GDDFF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.