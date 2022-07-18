Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 626.0 days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London stock remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Monday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DWVYF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,690 ($31.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

