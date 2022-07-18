Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 407,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,779. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.34.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

