Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,613. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

