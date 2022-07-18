Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $304.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average of $369.62.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.94.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

