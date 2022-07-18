Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133,698.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $286,635.69 and approximately $133,698.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.56 or 0.99997411 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009111 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003646 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
