DCC (LON:DCC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($89.20) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($89.20) to GBX 5,800 ($68.98) in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($86.23) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($81.49).

Shares of LON:DCC traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,198 ($61.82). The stock had a trading volume of 243,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,644.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,463.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,818.56. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,881 ($58.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($77.55).

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,587 ($66.45) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($66,448.62).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

