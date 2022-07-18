Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $521.29 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $521.29 million and $106.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $48.16 or 0.00220309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00528794 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,823,642 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

