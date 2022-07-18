DAOventures Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $149,324.87 and approximately $835.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007971 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.