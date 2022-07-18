Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($50.00) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BN. HSBC set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.65 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, hitting €53.69 ($53.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($72.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.08.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.