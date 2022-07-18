Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Danakali Stock Performance

SBMSF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,327. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Danakali alerts:

Danakali Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.