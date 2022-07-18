Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Danakali Stock Performance
SBMSF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,327. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Danakali Company Profile
