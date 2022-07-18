Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

DHR stock opened at $257.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

