Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.77. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 459 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.