Cyclone Protocol Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $8,722.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00185260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005764 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00554334 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005441 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

