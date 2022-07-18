Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ (CYCC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.24. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.