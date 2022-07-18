CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Reduced by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 282,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 292,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,375,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

