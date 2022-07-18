Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

