Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,239,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. 6,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.