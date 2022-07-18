Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $183.37. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

