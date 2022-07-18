Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $930,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

