Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 679.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,217 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

