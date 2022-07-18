Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.