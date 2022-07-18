Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

RTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

