Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 22,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.