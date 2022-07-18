Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.36. 12,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.