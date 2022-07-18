Critical Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -198.34% -45.98% -34.32% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.13 -$10.15 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.01 -$257.90 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

