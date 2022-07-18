Critical Comparison: Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zentek and Select Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zentek currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than Select Sands.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zentek and Select Sands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 809.10 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.73 Select Sands $19.74 million 0.22 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -5.00

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52% Select Sands -4.63% -14.14% -5.13%

Summary

Select Sands beats Zentek on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

