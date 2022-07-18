Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

